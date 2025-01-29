Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two Trumps

January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

This refers to the letter titled “Trump May Convert Dreams into Reality” (Dawn, 22 Jan 2025) by Qamar Soomro. In this optimistic letter, the learned writer has highlighted the positive policy expectations from U.S. President Donald Trump. However, the downside of Trump’s rise cannot be ignored. This includes halting work on climate change, excluding transgender individuals, mass deportation of undocumented foreigners, and the abandonment of work-from-home policies, among other controversial actions.

The world sighed in relief when Trump prodded Israel to agree to a ceasefire. Yet, the very next day, Trump expressed doubts about the ceasefire’s sustainability, leading to Israel’s resumption of military action against the already devastated Palestinians in the West Bank. One hopes Trump reflects on these aggressive policies and focuses on peacebuilding, gender equality, and climate change, which pose significant threats to the entire world. It appears that in the U.S. President, there is a mixture of two personas—one as a peacebuilder and the other holding views reminiscent of the Stone Age, particularly concerning workers and transgender rights.

Punjab CM Maryam reviews progress on housing scheme for homeless

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1738110053.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025