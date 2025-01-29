Two Trumps

This refers to the letter titled “Trump May Convert Dreams into Reality” (Dawn, 22 Jan 2025) by Qamar Soomro. In this optimistic letter, the learned writer has highlighted the positive policy expectations from U.S. President Donald Trump. However, the downside of Trump’s rise cannot be ignored. This includes halting work on climate change, excluding transgender individuals, mass deportation of undocumented foreigners, and the abandonment of work-from-home policies, among other controversial actions.

The world sighed in relief when Trump prodded Israel to agree to a ceasefire. Yet, the very next day, Trump expressed doubts about the ceasefire’s sustainability, leading to Israel’s resumption of military action against the already devastated Palestinians in the West Bank. One hopes Trump reflects on these aggressive policies and focuses on peacebuilding, gender equality, and climate change, which pose significant threats to the entire world. It appears that in the U.S. President, there is a mixture of two personas—one as a peacebuilder and the other holding views reminiscent of the Stone Age, particularly concerning workers and transgender rights.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.