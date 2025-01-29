US intends to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

The United States intends to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan, across various sectors, including minerals, real estate, energy, technology and the artificial intelligence.

This was stated by head of US investors' delegation Gentry Beach, while talking to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said US President Donald Trump believes in economic diplomacy and that's why we are visiting Pakistan.

Gentry Beach said initially we are investing in the critical minerals and the real estate sectors. He said we are going to build some of the luxurious properties in Pakistan.

Gentry Beach said we are seeing global opportunities in Pakistan. He said the Trump Administration and the Pakistan Government are very much aligned to each other on the issue of economic development and prosperity.