Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

US intends to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

US intends to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan
Web Monitoring Desk
6:43 PM | January 29, 2025
National

The United States intends to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan, across various sectors, including minerals, real estate, energy, technology and the artificial intelligence.

This was stated by head of US investors' delegation Gentry Beach, while talking to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said US President Donald Trump believes in economic diplomacy and that's why we are visiting Pakistan.

Gentry Beach said initially we are investing in the critical minerals and the real estate sectors. He said we are going to build some of the luxurious properties in Pakistan.

Gentry Beach said we are seeing global opportunities in Pakistan. He said the Trump Administration and the Pakistan Government are very much aligned to each other on the issue of economic development and prosperity.

Web Monitoring Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1738130481.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025