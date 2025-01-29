US investors visit Pakistan to explore investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD - A high-level delegation of US investors has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit to explore investment opportunities in various sectors in Pakistan.

The business delegation is led by Gentry Beach, a Texas hedge fund manager and close business partner of the Trump family.

The arrival of the investment delegation right after the new US Administration took office is of great importance. The visit of the US delegation to Pakistan will open new avenues for investment, economic, and bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to sources, during meetings in Islamabad several investment agreements were signed between Pakistan and the United States.

It is particular to mention here that Gentry Beach had paid rich tribute to Pakistan during an event at Mar-a-Lago after the US presidential elections.

In his remarks at the event, he acknowledged the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

Gentry Beach urged President Donald Trump to further strengthen the US-Pakistan relations.