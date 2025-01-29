Wednesday, January 29, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

US investors visit Pakistan to explore investment opportunities

MATEEN HAIDER
January 29, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  A high-level delegation of US investors has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit to explore investment opportunities in various sectors in Pakistan.

The business delegation is led by Gentry Beach, a Texas hedge fund manager and close business partner of the Trump family.

The arrival of the investment delegation right after the new US Administration took office is of great importance. The visit of the US delegation to Pakistan will open new avenues for investment, economic, and bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to sources, during meetings in Islamabad several investment agreements were signed between Pakistan and the United States.

It is particular to mention here that Gentry Beach had paid rich tribute to Pakistan during an event at Mar-a-Lago after the US presidential elections.

Punjab CM Maryam reviews progress on housing scheme for homeless

In his remarks at the event, he acknowledged the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

Gentry Beach urged President Donald Trump to further strengthen the US-Pakistan relations.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1738110053.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025