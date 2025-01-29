Youth must be empowered to carve out peaceful future: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterating his government’s strong commitment to youth empowerment called for fostering partnership, supporting entrepreneurship and prioritising youth’s education and skill development to pave the way to a resilient Commonwealth and a prosperous future.

“By ensuring that youth remain central to governance and decision-making processes, we can lead the way in fostering partnerships, supporting entrepreneurship, and prioritising education and skills development. This will ensure that our future is in the hands of an empowered young generation,” the prime minister said addressing the inaugural session of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance summit.

The prime minister welcomed the participating delegates from several nations and said that as a founding member, Pakistan attached great importance to the Commonwealth and its institutions which served as an important platform for consensus-building and fostering partnerships.

The opening session of the international summit was attended by the delegates from 12 countries, federal ministers, diplomats, 113 new members of National Youth Council, students and academicians from across the country.

With over 60% of the Commonwealth population under the age of 30, the future rests in the hands of the youth. These hands must be empowered and equipped through vigorous training and access to modern technology. This will enable them to carve out a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous future.”

He said Pakistan with a youth bulge of around 70% of the population under the age of 30, fully understood the potential as the challenge could easily be transformed into great opportunities.

Emphasising the undeniable role of youth in development, he told the international gathering that he always prioritised the productive employment of youth as a key focus area and devoted significant efforts to this goal. He said that the government was committed to empowering youth through transformative initiatives such as the Youth Program empowering millions of boys and girls across Pakistan.

Referring to his term as Punjab chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the launch of the Punjab Education Endowment Fund to provide stipends to high achievers for education, the establishment of Daanish Schools which were now being expanded to Islamabad, Azad Kashmir (AJK), and remote areas of Balochistan.

Moreover, around 600,000 laptops were distributed to high achievers which during the COVID time proved to be valuable sources for distance learning as well as earning. A fresh program had been launched for laptop distribution to high achievers from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and AJK, coming from humble financial backgrounds, he added.

Urging the youth for dedicated efforts and contribution to nation-building, he advised, “Dream boldly, act courageously, work tirelessly, and have faith and spirit of conviction. Remember, it is you—our sons and daughters—who are the pioneers of our future. Through your knowledge and experience, you will unlock untapped potential, ensuring Pakistan’s well-being, progress, and prosperity.”

Earlier, the prime minister also administered the oath to the members of the National Youth Council and gave away the Climate Champion Awards to 20 youth who had positively contributed to environmental preservation.

In his address, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan welcomed the guests from 12 countries and also congratulated 113 new members of the third batch of the Prime Minister National Youth Council (NYC). He shared that 49 boys, as many girls, two transgenders and 13 candidates from overseas diaspora were selected through interviews conducted by a panel of professionals and leaders.

A video message from the Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland was also played, who acknowledged the Government of Pakistan’s strides in youth development and its significant contributions to the Commonwealth community.

The event also featured the formal inauguration of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance Secretariat in Pakistan as well as the SPARK Magazine of PM Youth Program.

A session was also held on leadership capacity building, stakeholder management, and resource mobilization which discussed the issues like child marriage and other challenges, besides the youth empowerment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday instructed the Ministry of National Health Services to modernize the healthcare institutions under the federal government’s purview and make Islamabad a model for healthcare facilities for the entire country.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the matters about the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, said that the government was prioritizing to ensure access to healthcare facilities across the country, a PM Office press release said.

He asked the health ministry to expedite the work on Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center and start the pre-qualification process for timely procuring the facility’s medical and surgical machinery and equipment.

He said that the pre-qualification process should be completed under the supervision of an expert consultant, besides conducting a third-party audit of the construction work and the procurement of machinery and equipment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also directed to initiation the process of approving the charter for the university associated with Jinnah Medical Complex.

During the briefing on the healthcare facilities in Islamabad, it was told that Jinnah Medical Complex had been established as a company under Section 42 of the Companies Act. The relevant steering committee has approved the master plan for Jinnah Medical Complex.

It was briefed that the recruitment process for the Project Management Unit and Project Implementation Unit of Jinnah Medical Complex has been initiated.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for National Health Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, and other relevant senior government officials.