Zartaj Gul: PTI to observe February 8 as Black Day

12:08 PM | January 29, 2025
National

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul has accused the government of misinterpreting PTI’s openness to negotiations as a sign of weakness. In a statement, she condemned an alleged attack on Sahibzada Hamid Raza’s residence, labeling it an attack on PTI’s negotiation committee.

Gul highlighted February 8 as a significant date, stating it marked the nation’s rejection of the May 9 narrative. She announced that PTI would observe February 8 as a "Black Day" to protest the alleged rigging in the February 8, 2024 General Elections.

“PTI has the support of the people, and we will continue our struggle under the leadership of Imran Khan,” she vowed, reaffirming the party's commitment to its cause despite the challenges it faces.

The statement comes as tensions between the government and PTI persist, with the opposition party alleging unfair treatment and a lack of commitment to democratic principles.

National

