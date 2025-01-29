Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Zulfiqar Hameed appointed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief

Web Desk
7:29 PM | January 29, 2025
The federal government has removed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Gandapur from his post and appointed Zulfiqar Hameed as his replacement.

According to official notifications, Akhtar Hayat has been directed to report to the Establishment Division, while Zulfiqar Hameed, previously serving as Additional IG Special Branch in Punjab, has been named the new IGP for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reports suggest that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been seeking a change in the province’s police leadership since coming to power.

Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, a BPS-21 officer, had been appointed as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s police chief in February 2023, succeeding Moazzam Jah Ansari. Before his tenure as IGP, he served in various key roles, including as Additional Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency and DIG in multiple provinces.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration had initially proposed three senior officers—Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Saeed Wazir, and Dr Sohail Habib Tajik—for the position. The prime minister and the caretaker chief minister interviewed the candidates before finalizing the appointment.

