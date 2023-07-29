Saturday, July 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

14 processions, 203 Majalis to be held on Ashura in Sargodha

Agencies
July 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -  A total of 214 mourning pro­cessions and 203 Majalis would be held on Ashura day in Sargodha district. This was told by District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran while talk­ing to APP on Friday. He said that 27 processions of category-A, 32 of category-B and 155 processions of category-C would be taken out in the district. The DPO further said that 16 Ma­jalis of category -A, 05 of category-B and 203 maja­lis of category-C would be held in Sargodha district. Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that district police have made foolproof security ar­rangements for mourning processions and Majalis. Three processions would be taken out in the city which would join at one place af­ter passing fixed routes and would culminate at Karbala Manzil, he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1690513792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023