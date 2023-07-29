14 processions, 203 Majalis to be held on Ashura in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A total of 214 mourning pro­cessions and 203 Majalis would be held on Ashura day in Sargodha district. This was told by District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran while talk­ing to APP on Friday. He said that 27 processions of category-A, 32 of category-B and 155 processions of category-C would be taken out in the district. The DPO further said that 16 Ma­jalis of category -A, 05 of category-B and 203 maja­lis of category-C would be held in Sargodha district. Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that district police have made foolproof security ar­rangements for mourning processions and Majalis. Three processions would be taken out in the city which would join at one place af­ter passing fixed routes and would culminate at Karbala Manzil, he added.