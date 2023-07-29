6500 cameras of Safe City Authority are functional in Lahore

LAHORE - In accordance with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, an extensive security plan has been put in place for Muharram-Al-Haram and the Day of Ashura mobilizing the en­tire administration and police force of the Punjab government. Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, and IG Po­lice, Dr. Usman Anwar, conducted a visit to inspect the main procession route in Rawalpindi. Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir and Additional Chief Secretary In­terior, Shakeel Ahmed, were also present during the visit. The officials, accompa­nied by the peace committee, inspected the route of the main procession, includ­ing Imambargah Colonel Maqbool and Imam Bargah Qadimi, they also inspect­ed the monitoring mechanism of the control room established in Municipal Corporation. Provincial Minister Jamal Nasir said that Chief Minister Punjab has entrusted the provincial ministers with the responsibility of overseeing the secu­rity arrangements. Emphasizing the im­portance of maintaining law and order during Muharram, the Chief Secretary assured that all possible measures have been taken, and the administration, po­lice, and law enforcement agencies are working diligently day and night. He ex­pressed satisfaction with the cleanliness and other arrangements made for the event. In case of rain, the Chief Secretary directed that the procession route should be kept clear to ensure smooth proceed­ings. Highlighting the significance of reli­gious harmony, unity, and consensus, the Chief Secretary commended the role of peace committees in fostering an atmo­sphere of peace and brotherhood. Mean­while, the IG Punjab assured that secu­rity will remain on high alert throughout the processions and gatherings. He said that Intelligence-based operations are being carried out to ensure fool-proof se­curity, and the cooperation of scholars is being sought to maintain law and order.

On the Day of Ashura, a substantial force of 6,000 personnel in Rawalpindi and more than 100,000 personnel across the province will be deployed for secu­rity duties. The Divisional Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, and other relevant officers also partici­pated in the security assessment. Sepa­rately, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab Safe City Authority today to review digital moni­toring of the security plan of Youm-e-Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram. Surveil­lance of processions and Majalis of 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram is being carried out through 8624 cameras 24/7. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the monitor­ing arrangements of the processions of Muharram-ul-Haram through CCTV cam­eras and inspected the routes of proces­sions on the Digital Wall and monitored the surveillance process for the foolproof security of processions through CCTV cameras. Mohsin Naqvi met with the police communication officers and with the staff members of other departments being deputed for monitoring and urged them to perform their duties with more hard work. MD Punjab Safe City Author­ity Kamran Khan while giving a briefing to the CM about the monitoring arrange­ments of the processions of 9th and 10th Muharram apprised that all necessary places have been covered with additional portable cameras. Police communication officers and technical teams are perform­ing their duties 24 hours from the Safe City Operation and Monitoring Centre.