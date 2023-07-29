9th Muharram observed with solemnity

LAHORE - The 9th of Muharram is being ob­served across the country on Friday with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the grand­son of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions in Karbala. Taziya, Alam and Zuljanah processions would be taken out in all major cities and towns across the country today in the memory of mar­tyrs of Karbala and Nohas, marsiayas along with throb­bing sounds of self-flagellation will echo around the streets. Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), along with 72 of his compan­ions including friends and family members, were mar­tyred at the hand of Yazid’s troops at the battle of Karbala in Iraq in 61 AH (680 AD) af­ter Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) rejected to pledge allegiance for Yazid despotic rule. On these days, religious clerics and scholars would shed light over the historical, social and religious aspects of supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hus­sain (RA). Moreover, the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions would also be emphasised through ma­jalis. The remembrance of the event encourage muslims to inculcate those principles in practical life.