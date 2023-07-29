9th Muharram processions conclude in Multan

MULTAN - About 82 processions of Alam and Zuljinnah were taken out by faithful from different areas of Multan on Friday, the 9th of Mu­harram, which assembled up in Mumtazabad to constitute his­toric 9th Muharram procession.

The participants of the proces­sions commemorated the sac­rifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), family members and com­panions and dispersed peacefully till evening.

The law enforcing agencies of­fered a three-layer security shield to the processions to avert any untoward incident as heavy con­tingents were deployed on the routes of all processions while roads leading to the venues of congregations (majalis) were also blocked by the district po­lice. Dozens of mobile cameras connected to a central control room set up at the CPO office were installed at different spots in Multan district to keep secret eye on the anti social elements.

The historic 9th Muharram procession came out of Imam Bar­gah Mumtazabad. Out of total 82 processions, as many as 40 were brought out by the license holders while remaining 42 were historic ones. The participants of the pro­cessions carried out self-flagella­tion with sharp knives mounted on chains, swords and blades be­sides beating their chests.

Meanwhile, the historic Ustad­wala and Shagirdwala tazias were also put on display at Inside Pak Gate and Khooni Burj respec­tively. The Ustadwala tazia is over 200 years old and Shagirdwala 70 years. Similarly, the other his­toric tazias of Multan including Pir Laal Bakhsh, Kiri Patolian, Al­lah Bukhshwala and others were also put on display.

They day past peacefully as no untoward incident took place anywhere in the district. The dis­trict administration said that the routes of the Muharram 10th, pro­cessions were being swept with the help detection gadgets. Simi­larly, Rangers will also be available in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commis­sioner Umar Jehangir, CPO Man­soor ul Haq Rana visited the pro­cession route. Senior Politician Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hus­sain Qureshi also visited Mum­tazbad procession. He however lauded the exemplary arrange­ments. According to CPO Man­soor ul Haq Rana the situation remained peaceful as no untow­ard incident was reported in any area of the district.