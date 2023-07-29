Advocate killed in Pindigheb

ATTOCK - An advocate was shot dead by unknown assailants in the limits of Pindigheb police station when he was coming back from court in his car. The deceased advocate Atif Ali Qureshi was legal advisor Press Club Pindigheb and former Secretary General Bar Association. The assailants were following him in another car who opened indiscriminate firing on the deceased who died on the spot. People including lawyers, journalists, traders and people from different walks of life placed the dead body on the road, blocked the road and chanted slogans against the police, demanding justice, registration of FIR and also demanded action against the SHO Pindigheb police station who badly failed in providing security and maintaining law and order in Pindigheb.

As per a journalist, the deceased had informed police and other authorities regarding threat to his life and had demanded security.

Those protesting against the murder of the deceased advocate said that this was second murder in one month as earlier advocate Khadija Kubra was shot dead in this city. They said that police had badly failed in arresting the target killers.

Later, on the complaint of Ghazanfar Ali (brother of the deceased), police registered an FIR against three accused for their alleged involvement in the murder.