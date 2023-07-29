Ashura being observed today amid tight security

LAHORE - Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Mo­harram-ul-Haram, is being be ob­served today (Saturday) across the country with due solem­nity to pay homage to the su­preme sacrifice rendered by Haz­rat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho and his devoted com­panions in Karbala. Mourning processions are taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen will high­light the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hus­sain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Meanwhile, in connection with the 9th Muharram (Friday), Ta­azia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in different parts of the country in memory of martyrs of Karbala. In the Federal Capital the main procession of Taa­zia and Zuljinah took out from Markazi Imambar­gah G-6/2 which passed through its tradition­al route and terminat­ed at the same place. The main procession of the 9th of Muharram in La­hore started from Pan­du Street, Islampura, in which mourners are pay­ing their respects to the martyrs of Karbala. In Ka­rachi, The main proces­sion was taken out from Nishtar Park. The proces­sion, after following its traditional route through Old Numasih, Saddar, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, MA Jinnah Road and Bolton Market, culmi­nated at Hussainia Irani­an Imambargah. In Pesha­war, the main procession of 9th Muharram was tak­en out from Imambar­gah Hussainia Hall, Sadd­ar Road. The procession after passing through its traditional routes ter­minated at its starting point. Similar processions were also taken out in Ko­hat, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan and Kurram dis­tricts. In Gilgit, the main procession took off from Imambargah Qasr Ak­bar Dakpura. The pro­cession of Alam’ and Zul-Janah passed through Amir Jahandar Shah Pu­nyal Road culminating at the main Jamia Imamia Mosque Gilgit. Ulema and Zakireen are highlight­ing the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and various aspects of Karbla trage­dy. Elaborate security ar­rangements have been made to avoid any untow­ard incident during the mourning processions.