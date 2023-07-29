Ashura being observed today amid tight security

LAHORE - Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, is being be observed today (Saturday) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala. Mourning processions are taken out in all cities and towns of the country.
Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.
Meanwhile, in connection with the 9th Muharram (Friday), Taazia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in different parts of the country in memory of martyrs of Karbala. In the Federal Capital the main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah took out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 which passed through its traditional route and terminated at the same place. The main procession of the 9th of Muharram in Lahore started from Pandu Street, Islampura, in which mourners are paying their respects to the martyrs of Karbala. In Karachi, The main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park. The procession, after following its traditional route through Old Numasih, Saddar, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, MA Jinnah Road and Bolton Market, culminated at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah. In Peshawar, the main procession of 9th Muharram was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Hall, Saddar Road. The procession after passing through its traditional routes terminated at its starting point. Similar processions were also taken out in Kohat, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan and Kurram districts. In Gilgit, the main procession took off from Imambargah Qasr Akbar Dakpura. The procession of Alam’ and Zul-Janah passed through Amir Jahandar Shah Punyal Road culminating at the main Jamia Imamia Mosque Gilgit. Ulema and Zakireen are highlighting the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.