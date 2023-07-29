Bomb disposal squad gets new bomb disposal response vehicles, equipment

LAHORE - The Punjab government has taken a significant step to safeguard the lives and property of the people while effectively countering subversive ac­tivities. In a laudable initiative, the caretaker gov­ernment has provided the bomb disposal squad with 16 state-of-the-art bomb disposal response vehicles and modern equipment, worth a total of Rs.16.27 crore. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi handed over these resources to the bomb disposal commanders of 16 districts at the civil secretariat. During the event, the chief min­ister inspected the new bomb disposal response vehicles and modern equipment. He expressed appreciation for the thoughtful decision to equip the bomb disposal squad with advanced tools. He emphasized that given the current situation, civil defence plays a more crucial role than ever before. With these newly equipped vehicles and cutting-edge equipment, the capabilities of the bomb disposal squad will be significantly enhanced, he noted. To ensure their proficiency, he also directed organizing training ses­sions for the squad to effectively utilize the modern equipment. The districts benefiting from this equipment upgrade are Bhakkar, Chiniot, Gujrat, Hafiz­abad, Jhelum, Khanew­al, Khushab, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Mu­zaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Pakpat­tan, Sheikhupura, Toba Tek Singh, and Vehari. The event was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Di­rector Civil Defence, and other officials from the Home Department.