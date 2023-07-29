Saturday, July 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

British Airways parent IAG flies back to profit  

British Airways parent IAG flies back to profit  
Agencies
July 29, 2023
Business

London - IAG, the parent of British Airways, said Friday it returned to first-half profit as the aviation sector recovers from the Covid pandemic despite inflation lifting company costs and ticket prices. Profit after tax was 921 million euros ($1 billion) in the first six months as passenger demand rallied at IAG, owner also of Spanish carrier Iberia and Ireland’s Aer Lingus among others. IAG had posted a net loss totalling 654 million euros one year earlier, it added in a statement. “Our strong profits since the start of the year are helping to fund investment for our customers, and to improve our balance sheet by reducing debt,” said group chief executive Luis Gallego. “We are aiming to be back to pre-pandemic capacity at the end of this year,” he added. Group revenue surged 45 percent to 13.6 billion euros in the first half. “Customer demand remains strong across the group, particularly for leisure travel, with around 80 percent of passenger revenue for the third quarter already booked,” Gallego added in the statement.

Breaking the energy storage barrier

 

 

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1690513792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023