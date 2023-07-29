CM, FinMin lay foundation stone for expansion project of Hazrat Ali Hajveri’s shrine

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar laid the founda­tion stone for the expansion project at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh on Friday.

The initiative also marked the in­auguration of the Nazrana Online app https://nazranaonline.punjab.gov.pk and the corridor’s expansion. Through Nazrana Online, devotees from anywhere in the world can pres­ent offerings at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. Mohsin Naqvi was briefed that the app would also allow foreign residents to distribute langar from their own countries. Similarly, cleanliness & security staff and khad­meen would also receive offerings through the app. The app enables 24/7 access to the inner sanctum of the shrine for devotees.

The expansion project includes the construction of a new langar khana and commercial kitchen. Addition­ally, there will be the establishment of an administration block, execu­tive VIP lounge, dining hall, and gar­den. A library and museum will also be set up at the Data Ganj Bakhsh complex. Furthermore, 17 Kanals of land would also be acquired in front of the Golden Gate for the expansion of the complex. After the ceremony, caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and Fed­eral Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the media. Ishaq Dar congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on commencing the expansion project at the shrine and declared it as the third major expan­sion. Mohsin Naqvi expressed that the launch of the Nazrana Online app would provide convenience to both local and foreign devotees.

The expansion project aims to bring ease and convenience for visi­tors to the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. The project had previously undergone expansion during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure in 1999 and its re­wards will be perpetual, declared Ishaq Dar. Among the attendees at the occasion were the caretaker min­ister & secretary Auqaf, SMBR, secre­tary information, commissioner & DC Lahore, CCO, chairman PITB, DGPR and others. Also, the annual bathing ceremony of the revered shrine of Hazrat Syed Ali bin Usman Al Hajveri, known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, took place today. The event saw the esteemed presence of Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, and Federal Minister for Finance, Ishaq Dar, along with other notable personalities, in­cluding Provincial Minister for Au­qaf Azfar Ali Nasir, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore, and Secretary Excise. A large gathering of devoted followers also participated in this auspicious cer­emony. Under the careful supervi­sion of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister Ishaq Dar, the shrine was bathed with fragrant rose water, while garlands of flowers were respectfully laid. Expressing their devotion, Mohsin Naqvi, Ishaq Dar, and hundreds of devotees fervently prayed for the progress, prosperity, stability, and peace of the nation dur­ing this sacred occasion.