CM Murad inspects Muharram security

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during his visit to the route of the Muharram procession told the media that some terrorists incidents have taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan but “Alhamdulillah Sindh is safe because of intelligence-based targeted operation and close coordination among all the law enforcement agencies.”

He said this while talking to the media at MA. Jinnah Road during his visit to review the security arrangements made for the processions of 9 and 10 Muharram. He was accompanied by Minister of Labour Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, and IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon. Shah said ‘he has been reviewing the security situation in the province and giving necessary instructions to the police, Rangers, and other security agencies’. “Our law enforcement agencies are alert and working hard for the peace and security in the province,” he said.

Replying to a question, the CM said that the mobile phone service has been suspended due to security reasons.

“The terrorist threats can be averted through technology, therefore internet and cell phone services were suspended,” he added. The CM said he also visited the entire route of the procession, entry, and exit point, parking lots, and deployment of policemen and other security agencies personnel. “We have tried to make foolproof security arrangements and Inshallah everything will go as per plan,” he said.

Earlier, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the Chief Minister and said that the route of the 9th and 10th Muharram processions would be Nishtar Park- Numaish- M.A Jinnah Road- Mansfield Street – Preedy Street – Tibet Chowk M.A Jinnah Road- Boulton Market – Bombay Bazar- Kharadar – Nawab Mohabbat Road and Termination at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

He said there would be 20 designated diversion points of the procession right from Teen Hati, Lasbela to Mansfield Street after Tahiri Masjid. Similarly, nine parking lots have been designated.

The CM was told that 4698 policemen have been deployed for the security of the processions. CCTV coverage of the procession has also been made and it would be monitored from the main Control Room set up at the IGP Office. Earlier, the CM led the 9th Muharram procession at Taj Complex and then drove through the route of the procession and went to Imam Bargah Hosseinian Iranian.

Meanwhile, the main mourning procession of Muharram 09, 1445 AH was taken out amid stern security arrangements from Nishter Park here on Friday. The main procession is led by Shabbar Raza Zaidi while the scouts of Pak Haidery Scouts also assisting the police and rangers in the security arrangements. Earlier, a Majlis was held at the Nishtar Park, under the foolproof security arrangements by the law enforcers.

After emerging from Nishter Park, the participants of the procession offered Namaz-e-Zoharain at the Imambargah Ali Raza – M.A.Jinnah road here. Later, the procession proceeded to its traditional route towards Mansfield Street while after passing through, Preddy Street, Tibet Centre, again M.A.Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar, Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road it is scheduled to culminate at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah Kharadar here. Strict security measures have been made by police and rangers for the participants of the procession. The route of main procession was checked and cleared by the bomb disposal squad.

All the small lanes and connecting roads linked to the route of procession were blocked with containers and other obstacles to stop the unwanted entry. Alternate routes were already issued by the Karachi Traffic police to facilitate the people to continue their journey towards their respective destinations. No vehicle is allowed to come, go or park on the route of main mourning procession while the monitoring is also being performed with close circuit cameras.