Saturday, July 29, 2023
Control room established to assit people of rain-battered area

Our Staff Reporter
July 29, 2023
QUETTA  -  A control room has been established in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to effectively monitor the sit­uation caused by the heavy downpour in the prov­ince and the relief and rehabilitation activities.

A handout issued by DGPR here on Friday said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Balochistan Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo the control room has been set up that will work 24 hours. It will monitor all relevant es­sential matters in the flood affected districts, the hand­out said, adding that people may contact on following number for any assistance and relief, 081-9202061.

