Court sends former PTI MPA’s to jail for identification parade

RAWALPINDI - A Civil Court on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former member Punjab Assembly Seemaba Tahir and two other party workers for an identi­fication parade to Adaila jail. According to details, the three accused Seemaba Tahir, Sha­kir Hussain and Munsif Alam were presented before the Civil Judicial Magistrate, Kha­lid Hayat in police custody. The Judge after hearing the arguments from both sides sent the three accused for an identification parade to jail and ordered their appearance in the court on August 3.