CS, IG visit Mayo Hospital to inquire after Lubna Shaheen, her daughter

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar and IG Police Us­man Anwar, acting on the directives of caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, paid a visit to Mayo Hospital to meet the mother and daugh­ter who had suffered a dreadful act of violence at the hands of a heartless individual in Burewala. They inquired about the well-being of the mother and her daughter and as­sured them of justice and support. During the visit, the chief secretary spoke with the injured woman Lubna Shaheen and em­pathized with the ordeal she and her children had endured. He reassured them that the Punjab govt would bear the expenses of their medical treatment and provide all possible resources for the reha­bilitation and care of the children.