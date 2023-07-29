CS, IG visit Mayo Hospital to inquire after Lubna Shaheen, her daughter

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar and IG Police Usman Anwar, acting on the directives of caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, paid a visit to Mayo Hospital to meet the mother and daughter who had suffered a dreadful act of violence at the hands of a heartless individual in Burewala. They inquired about the well-being of the mother and her daughter and assured them of justice and support. During the visit, the chief secretary spoke with the injured woman Lubna Shaheen and empathized with the ordeal she and her children had endured. He reassured them that the Punjab govt would bear the expenses of their medical treatment and provide all possible resources for the rehabilitation and care of the children.