DC inspects control room set up for processions

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali inspected the central control room set up for monitoring of Muharram pro­cessions and majalis. Accord­ing to a handout issued here on Friday, ADCR Mohsin Silahuddin and ADCG Umar Farooq also ac­companied him on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed that officers and personnel of Rescue 1122, Po­lice, Civil Defence, Fesco, Sui Gas, PTCL and other departments in­cluding Health were performing their duties in 24 hours shifts at the control room. CCTV cam­eras had been installed on all routes of the main procession of Ashura, which were being moni­tored and recorded directly in the control room. The DC Shoaib Ali encouraged the officers and employees performing duties at the control room. He also re­viewed the direct monitoring and recording of 9th Muharram procession and issued neces­sary directions in this regard.

9TH MUHARRAM PROCESSIONS CONCLUDE PEACEFULLY

The mourning processions of 9th Muharram concluded peacefully in Sargodha district on Friday amid tight security arrangements. The participants were allowed only after body search by the law enforcers and volunteers of Imamia Students’ Organisation.