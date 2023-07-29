Saturday, July 29, 2023
Eight killed in Brazil silo blast, 11 injured

Agencies
July 29, 2023
International

Brasília - Eight people were killed and 11 injured in a series of silo explosions at the site of an agricultural cooperative in Brazil’s southern Parana state, authorities said Thursday. The blasts Wednesday on the premises of the C. Vale agroindustrial company in the municipality of Palotina also left a “last victim” still “under corn and debris from the explosion,” state firefighting officials said in a statement Thursday night. “Firefighting teams are propping up the structures and moving the corn to finish the rescue,” the statement added.  An initial toll late Wednesday had listed two dead and two injured. “There was an explosion in one of the silos that triggered a second and a third,” Parana fire brigade spokesman Tiago Zajac told AFP.  A video distributed on social media and broadcast by news outlets showed a vast column of white smoke coming from the site, and Palotina residents reported feeling a tremor as windows in several homes were blown out.

