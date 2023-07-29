Eight tourists die as bus falls into gorge in Kaghan

GILGIT - At least eight people died and nine others sus­tained injuries when a tourist bus plunged into a deep gorge at Gitidas Babusar Top. One person mi­raculously survived, rescue workers said.

According to the police sources, a vehicle bear­ing No. LES-4618 with 18 passengers on board was heading towards Gilgit from Babusar Top and lost its control after two kilometres ahead at Gati Das and fell into a deep gorge.

Diamar police and Rescue 1122 recovered the 9 injured from the gorge and shifted them to Rural Health Center (RHC) Chalas while the dead bodies of 7 people were shifted to Naran while one dead body was shifted to RHC Chalas.

The injured in the Gati Das accident were identi­fied by police as Zahid son of Sarfraz, Rida daugh­ter of Sarfaraz, Urooj Fatima daughter of Irfan, Amna daughter of Muhammad Zafar, Atia wife of Irfan, Ayesha daughter of Sarfaraz, Abdul Malik son of Haji Riaz (Driver), Maryam daughter of Mu­hammad Zafar and Zeenat wife of Muhammad Za­far residents of Sahiwal.