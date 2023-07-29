Fire erupts at godown in Karachi’s Landhi

KARACHI-Fire erupted at a go-down in the Landhi Industrial Area of Karachi on Friday and all employees were evacuated from the building. Fourteen firefighting vehicles rushed to the go-down and evacuated all employees from the building. No casualty was reported in the blaze incident.

It is declared the third-degree fire. According to a firefighting officer, a tin roof was also collapsed in the building.

The fire engulfed a large portion of the building and emergency has been imposed at the water corporation’s future hydrant in Landhi. CEO Water Corporation Syed Salahuddin Ahmed told the media that water tankers were dispatched to the incident’s site and the in-charge hydrant cell is in contact with the firefighting officers. In April, fire erupted at a multi-storey building at New Challi in Karachi’s business district left at least one dead and three unconscious. The fire first erupted at 9th floor of R.K.Square in New Challi generator market, which later spread to other floors of the building leaving a person dead by suffocation and another three persons were unconscious by smoke and shifted to hospital for medical attendance.