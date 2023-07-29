Saturday, July 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Flag March held in Larkana

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA-Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Larkana City Atiqur Rahman Mekan led a Flag March of Police that took a round of the city as part of Muharram security arrangements on Friday evening. DSPs, SHOs, inspectors, and Emergency 15 Jawans and officials of DIB participated in the Flag March. The Flag March started from SSP office and passed through all the main roads of the city. Later, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Larkana along with other officials of police also inspected routes of Moharram processions and sites of Majalis. 

While talking to the media-men, ASP Larkana City said that a comprehensive security plan has been prepared to meet any emergency situation in Muharram and strict vigilance is being maintained over anti-state and anti-social elements, he added.
He said that he was satisfied with the security arrangements made by the police adding: “We are fully prepared to counter any attempt by the anti-social elements to harm peace.”
Larkana Police have also setup pickets and started snap checking of the vehicles and suspected people with the help of Rangers.

Breaking the energy storage barrier

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1690513792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023