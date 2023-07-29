Foolproof security arrangements made for Ashura

FAISALABAD - The police have evolved a com­prehensive strategy for foolproof security arrangements on Ashura Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijri, in district Faisalabad.

Police spokesman Sub Inspec­tor (SI) Junaid Ahmad said here on Friday that 153 mourning processions and 25 big Majalis would be arranged in the district on Ashura.

The main procession would be taken out from Imam Bargah Ja­farriyya Trust at 8:00 a.m. and it would reach at Narwala Chowk.

The participants would pa­rade on various city roads in­cluding Bhowana Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Katchery Bazaar, Gol Katchery Bazaar, Rail Ba­zaar, Chowk Clock Tower again, Aminpur Bazaar and Kotwali Chowk. The procession would culminate after reaching at Nar­wala Road again at the time of sunset, he added.

The small Tazia and models of Zul-Jinnah processions would also emerge from Sitiana Road, Jaran­wala Road, Chowk Clock Tower, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other parts of the city.

The participants would perform ‘Zanjeer Zani’ ahead of the proces­sions when models of Zul-Jinnah would come out, he added.

He said that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has deputed more than 6400 police officials and officers for security duty of mourning processions and majalis on Ashura Muharram.

He said that 6 Majalis and 13 mourning processions would be arranged in Lyallpur division, 7 majalis and 40 processions in Iqbal division, 4 majalis and 24 processions in Madina Town division, 5 majalis and 37 pro­cessions in Jaranwala division, 3 majalis and 39 processions in Sadar division.

He said that 12 inspectors, 97 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 383 Assis­tant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 249 head constables and 5612 con­stables/lady constables would perform security duty whereas 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) would monitor and supervise the entire security ar­rangements.

He said that four-tier security would be provided to the mourn­ing processions and majalis. In first tier, the participants would ensure their identification and their bodies would be searched thoroughly. In second tier, the males and females would en­ter into the procession or maj­lis through separate entrances whereas walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used in third tier.

In fourth tier, the security of­ficials in uniform as well as in simple cloths would remain alert inside and around the mourning processions and majalis to keep vigilant eye on the movement of suspects so that any untoward in­cident could be averted before its occurrence, spokesman added.

MINISTER FOR BEEFING UP SECURITY OF SENSITIVE POINTS

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Forests, Planning and Envi­ronment/Incharge Muharram arrangements for Faisalabad di­vision Bilal Afzal has directed the police and heads of other law en­forcing agencies to beef up the se­curity of all sensitive points in the routes of mourning procession.

During a briefing here on Fri­day, he said that tight security ar­rangements were made on Ashura and monitoring of all mourning processions and majalis would continue till their culmination.

He directed the local adminis­tration to ensure cleanliness in the routes of mourning proces­sions whereas proper lighting fa­cility would be provided to them during night hours.

He directed the divisional commissioner and deputy com­missioner to keep close liaison with the organizers of mourning processions and majalis so that they could culminate their pro­gram according to their stipu­lated time period.