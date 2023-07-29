Future of Pakistan is in safe, responsible hands: PM Shehbaz

Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to st

ISLAMABAD/ABU DHABI - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif said Friday that his vision of devel­opment is rooted in up­lifting the standards of living of the people.

In a tweet on Friday, the prime minister said it is their socio-eco­nomic well-being and welfare that forms the core of real develop­ment. Shehbaz Shar­if said Balochistan has been a victim of our collective neglect. The province has not pro­gressed at par with other federating units, which is a shame.

He said the people of Balochistan have the first right on the re­sources of the prov­ince. When their lives and those of their chil­dren change for the bet­ter, they will own devel­opment and become a partaker in it.

He also recalled the visits that he made to Balochistan during the devastating floods last year. Referring to his Gwadar visit yester­day, the prime minis­ter said we inaugurated and laid the founda­tion stone for a series of development, infra­structural and educa­tional projects that will change the destiny of the region.

and against tyranny: PM.

The prime minister said Paki­stan’s progress is linked to that of Balochistan. Terming his meeting with the province’s youth on the occasion of distri­bution of laptops a high point of the visit, he said their beam­ing faces reassured him that the future of Balochistan and Pakistan is in safe and respon­sible hands.

Also, Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif Friday of­fered condolences to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sad demise of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

The prime minister was ac­companied by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Am­bassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

The PM conveyed the pro­found sympathies and condo­lences of the leadership, Gov­ernment and people of Pakistan to the president of UAE on his brother’s demise, which was received with great warmth by Shiekh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Pakistan and the UAE are bound by close fraternal ties. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Na­hyan was a sincere friend of Pa­kistan. His invaluable contribu­tions will be long remembered by the government and the peo­ple of Pakistan.

Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to stand against tyranny: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if said the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) gave the precious lesson of unwavering faith, pi­ety and struggle for justice, re­minding Muslims that it was their moral responsibility to stand up against oppression and tyranny.

In a message on the occasion of Youm e Ashura, he said Ashu­ra, 10th Muharram, had pro­found historic and spiritual sig­nificance for the Muslims all over the world.

It was the day of great strug­gle, sacrifice and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), be­loved grandson of Prophet Mu­hammad (PBUH), he said add­ing on this day, Imam Hussain (RA), along with his compan­ions and family, bravely stood up in the battle of Karbala against oppression, cruelty and injustice and embraced martyr­dom for the righteous path.

He said, “The everlasting message of Imam Hussain (RA) echoes till today and it teach­es that we should maintain the principles of justice, com­passion and steadfastness in all spheres of life. The sacri­fice of Imam Hussain (RA) was not confined to a certain time or place but it was a message for Muslims beyond all borders and for all coming generations and continents,” he stressed.

The prime minister said the great sacrifice was a reaffirma­tion that everyone should strive with unwavering determina­tion for justice, equality and human dignity. The sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) impart­ed the lesson that one encoun­tered difficulties while staying on the path of truth and justice but it was the way to achieve permanent success and bless­ings of Allah Almighty. He said, “We should learn from the sac­rifice of Imam Hussain (RA) to overcome the challenges and difficulties faced by the nation and the whole Muslim Ummah. Remember that the obstacles in the path of truth and success can only be removed through steadfastness, sacrifice and de­termination.”

“Let us try to follow the great example set by Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers, in our daily lives. He is a tower of light and best example for our soci­ety. May Allah Almighty shower His blessings on our nation and Muslim Ummah and guide us and give us the strength to fol­low the teachings of Islam and stay true to the illustrious leg­acy of Imam Hussain (RA),” he concluded.