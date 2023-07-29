Future of Pakistan is in safe, responsible hands: PM Shehbaz

Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to st
ISLAMABAD/ABU DHABI - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that his vision of development is rooted in uplifting the standards of living of the people.
In a tweet on Friday, the prime minister said it is their socio-economic well-being and welfare that forms the core of real development. Shehbaz Sharif said Balochistan has been a victim of our collective neglect. The province has not progressed at par with other federating units, which is a shame.
He said the people of Balochistan have the first right on the resources of the province. When their lives and those of their children change for the better, they will own development and become a partaker in it.
He also recalled the visits that he made to Balochistan during the devastating floods last year. Referring to his Gwadar visit yesterday, the prime minister said we inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of development, infrastructural and educational projects that will change the destiny of the region.
and against tyranny: PM.
The prime minister said Pakistan’s progress is linked to that of Balochistan. Terming his meeting with the province’s youth on the occasion of distribution of laptops a high point of the visit, he said their beaming faces reassured him that the future of Balochistan and Pakistan is in safe and responsible hands.
Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday offered condolences to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sad demise of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.
The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.
The PM conveyed the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan to the president of UAE on his brother’s demise, which was received with great warmth by Shiekh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Pakistan and the UAE are bound by close fraternal ties. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a sincere friend of Pakistan. His invaluable contributions will be long remembered by the government and the people of Pakistan.
Sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to stand against tyranny: PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) gave the precious lesson of unwavering faith, piety and struggle for justice, reminding Muslims that it was their moral responsibility to stand up against oppression and tyranny.
In a message on the occasion of Youm e Ashura, he said Ashura, 10th Muharram, had profound historic and spiritual significance for the Muslims all over the world.
It was the day of great struggle, sacrifice and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said adding on this day, Imam Hussain (RA), along with his companions and family, bravely stood up in the battle of Karbala against oppression, cruelty and injustice and embraced martyrdom for the righteous path.
He said, “The everlasting message of Imam Hussain (RA) echoes till today and it teaches that we should maintain the principles of justice, compassion and steadfastness in all spheres of life. The sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) was not confined to a certain time or place but it was a message for Muslims beyond all borders and for all coming generations and continents,” he stressed.
The prime minister said the great sacrifice was a reaffirmation that everyone should strive with unwavering determination for justice, equality and human dignity. The sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) imparted the lesson that one encountered difficulties while staying on the path of truth and justice but it was the way to achieve permanent success and blessings of Allah Almighty. He said, “We should learn from the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) to overcome the challenges and difficulties faced by the nation and the whole Muslim Ummah. Remember that the obstacles in the path of truth and success can only be removed through steadfastness, sacrifice and determination.”
“Let us try to follow the great example set by Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers, in our daily lives. He is a tower of light and best example for our society. May Allah Almighty shower His blessings on our nation and Muslim Ummah and guide us and give us the strength to follow the teachings of Islam and stay true to the illustrious legacy of Imam Hussain (RA),” he concluded.