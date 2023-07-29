Saturday, July 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Google's new AI model translates vision, language for robot to perform actions

Google's new AI model translates vision, language for robot to perform actions
Anadolu
2:17 PM | July 29, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

US-based global tech firm Google on Friday introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that translates vision and language for robots to perform certain actions.

Robotics Transformer 2, or RT-2, is a vision-language-action model trained on text and images from the internet, which can learn general ideas and concepts and then transfer that knowledge to inform a robot's behavior, Google said in a blog post.

RT-2 can enable a single model to perform complex reasoning, and provide output robot actions, in addition to transferring concepts to direct a robot's actions, it added.

"Unlike chatbots, robots need 'grounding' in the real world and their abilities," the company said, adding that RT-2 will provide knowledge for a robot that can complete tasks such as picking up apples or throwing out the trash.

"In other words, with RT-2, robots are able to learn more like we do — transferring learned concepts to new situations. Not only does RT-2 show how advances in AI are cascading rapidly into robotics, it shows enormous promise for more general-purpose robots," it added.

Breaking the energy storage barrier

In June, Google introduced a self-improving AI agent for robotics called RoboCat, saying it can learn to perform a variety of tasks across different arms and then self-generates new training data to improve its technique.

While RoboCat can pick up a new task with as few as 100 demonstrations by drawing from a large and diverse dataset, Google said this capability will help accelerate robotics research since it reduces the need for human-supervised training, dubbing it an important step towards creating a general-purpose robot.

Tags:

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1690601272.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023