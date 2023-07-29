Saturday, July 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt releases flood management funds to district commissioners

Our Staff Reporter
July 29, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  The government of Balochistan has released flood management funds to the district administrations of all districts of the province, a Finance Depart­ment Spokesman said on Friday. He said funds have been released to the districts to effectively deal with the situation caused by the ongoing rains in the province and to provide immediate assistance to the victims. “On the direction of the Chief Min­ister, a total of 15 crore rupees has been released to the deputy commissioners of 36 districts of the province and the chairman District Disaster Man­agement Authority, Spokesperson further said.

The deputy commissioners will be allowed to use these funds only for the relief and rehabilita­tion activities of the victims.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1690513792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023