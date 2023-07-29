HEC constitutes fact-finding committee on alleged harassment at IUB

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Com­mission (HEC) has constituted a fact-finding committee to conduct a thorough and im­partial inquiry into the alleged harassment, victimization, and exploitation of the students at the premises of Islamia Univer­sity Bahawalpur (IUB).

The probe would also fo­cus on the involvement of management in patronizing immoral activities and drugs on the premises. According to the official sources, Pro Vice-Chancellor BZU, Dr Muham­mad Ali has been nominated as Head of the Committee. However, Rector National University of Technology Is­lamabad, Lt Gen (Retd) Moaz­zam Ejaz; Pro Vice-Chancellor Nur International University Lahore, Pro Dr Najma Na­jam; Rector Imperial College of Business Studies Lahore, Pro Tahira Aziz Mughal; Ad­visor (P&D, Finance HEC), Dr Mazhar Saeed are also mem­bers of the committee.

The committee has been tasked to evaluate the imple­mentation of the Commis­sion’s policy on protection against sexual harassment in higher education institu­tions and propose corrective and disciplinary actions. The committee would also sug­gest recommendations and preventative measures in this regard. The committee will submit a report within 21 working days.