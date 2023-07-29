HEC constitutes fact-finding committee on alleged harassment at IUB

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has constituted a fact-finding committee to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry into the alleged harassment, victimization, and exploitation of the students at the premises of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB).
The probe would also focus on the involvement of management in patronizing immoral activities and drugs on the premises. According to the official sources, Pro Vice-Chancellor BZU, Dr Muhammad Ali has been nominated as Head of the Committee. However, Rector National University of Technology Islamabad, Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz; Pro Vice-Chancellor Nur International University Lahore, Pro Dr Najma Najam; Rector Imperial College of Business Studies Lahore, Pro Tahira Aziz Mughal; Advisor (P&D, Finance HEC), Dr Mazhar Saeed are also members of the committee.
The committee has been tasked to evaluate the implementation of the Commission’s policy on protection against sexual harassment in higher education institutions and propose corrective and disciplinary actions. The committee would also suggest recommendations and preventative measures in this regard. The committee will submit a report within 21 working days.