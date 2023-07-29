Hong Kong court rejects government ban on democracy protest song

Hong Kong - A Hong Kong judge denied on Friday a government request for an injunction banning “Glory to Hong Kong”, a defiant anthem that emerged from the city’s huge pro-democracy protests in 2019. The Hong Kong government had in June requested an injunction order so that the song -- penned anonymously -- would be banned from being disseminated or performed “with the intention of inciting others to commit secession or with a seditious intent”. But Judge Anthony Chan wrote in his ruling on Friday that freedom of expression was a “highly important right” and that an injunction could cause “chilling effects” to innocent third parties even if that was not the government’s intent.