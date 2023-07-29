Saturday, July 29, 2023
House attacked with grenade by extortionists in Nowshera

Agencies
July 29, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

NOWSHERA  -   The house of Pakistan Peo­ples Party (PPP) leader Pir Aslam was attacked by an alleged militant after he re­fused to pay extortion mon­ey, however no casualty was reported. Police said on Fri­day that an alleged militant hurled a hand grenade at the male guest room of Pir Aslam’s house located in Ri­salpur and escaped. As a re­sult, the house and the ad­jacent hujra were damaged partially. However, Aslam and his family members re­mained unharmed. Police registered a case and started an investigation. Pir Aslam is said to be the provin­cial leader of Pakistan Peo­ples Party and had contested elections twice on the party ticket, but he could not make it to Assembly. The civil so­ciety and politicians strong­ly condemned the attack and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

