House attacked with grenade by extortionists in Nowshera

NOWSHERA - The house of Pakistan Peo­ples Party (PPP) leader Pir Aslam was attacked by an alleged militant after he re­fused to pay extortion mon­ey, however no casualty was reported. Police said on Fri­day that an alleged militant hurled a hand grenade at the male guest room of Pir Aslam’s house located in Ri­salpur and escaped. As a re­sult, the house and the ad­jacent hujra were damaged partially. However, Aslam and his family members re­mained unharmed. Police registered a case and started an investigation. Pir Aslam is said to be the provin­cial leader of Pakistan Peo­ples Party and had contested elections twice on the party ticket, but he could not make it to Assembly. The civil so­ciety and politicians strong­ly condemned the attack and demanded the arrest of the culprits.