Hyderabad police to deploy 5,000 personnel for Ashura security

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad police will deploy around 5,000 policemen for security of the processions, majalis and tazias on the 10th Muharram.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that more than 200 big and small processions would be taken out in Hyderabad on 10th Muharram. The central procession by Anjuman-e-Imamia Sindh would be provided security by 1,400 personnel while another 1,500 policemen would be deployed with the other processions. He informed that only one entrance and exit was being established for the central processions which would start in the morning from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) and would culminate at Karbala Dadan Shah. He said the people entering the procession would have to pass through 7 walkthrough gates which would be placed near Bacha Khan Chowk. He told that all the roads and streets intersecting the procession’s route would be sealed while a central control had been set up at City police station where the procession would be monitored with the help of the CCTV cameras.

As many as 700 policemen would be deployed with the central procession of tazias and another 600 at the Imambargahs where the events of Sham-e-Ghareeban would be held. 650 cops would cover all the entry and exit points of the city besides setting up pickets on important roads and intersections. The police had also kept personnel for reserve duty, he added.