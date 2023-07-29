Lahore hosts 1st National Schools Team Chess Championship

LAHORE - Lahore recently hosted a remarkable display of young chess talent as the inaugural National Schools Team Chess Championship concluded with great fervor. The Under-12 and Under-18 categories saw intense battles among the participating teams, all hailing from schools across the country. The tournament was hosted by Learning Alliance International. In the U-12 category, Iyaad Moeed Ahmed, Ashaz Hussain, Mysha Furqan, Aayat Asmi, and Eisa Lukhesar booked first places, representing Learning Alliance International School, while M Adil, Adil Rehan, Salman Haider, Abdul Rehman, and M Saleem won a commendable victory for Lahore Grammar School in U-18 category. The victorious teams in both age groups have earned the prestigious opportunity to represent Pakistan in the World Chess Federation’s (FIDE) upcoming inaugural School Team Championship. This global event, set to take place on August 2-8 of this year, promises to showcase the finest young chess minds from around the world in Kazakhstan, a cultural hub in Central Asia.

The CFP, the governing body responsible for nurturing and promoting chess in Pakistan, has wholeheartedly taken up the task of preparing the victorious teams for their journey to the prestigious international event.

The CFP will provide full financial support for all the team’s needs, including travel, accommodation, meals, and other expenses. Moreover, the federation will oversee the teams’ coaching and training camps, ensuring they are primed and ready to face the challenges that lie ahead.