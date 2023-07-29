LHCBA joins hands with PCF, PFB to promote cycling, baseball

LAHORE-The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and the Pakistan FederationBaseball (PFB).

A special meeting was held under the leadership of Vice President Chaudhary Kabir Ahmed Khan, which included Ms Rabbiya Bajwa, Vice President of Lahore High Court Bar Association, and Mr Shahrukh Shahbaz Warraich, Finance Secretary of Lahore High Court Bar Association, along with representatives from the cycling and baseball federations.

During the meeting, Ms Rabbiya Bajwa and Mr Shahrukh Shahbaz Warraich expressed their strong determination to work hand in hand with the sports federations to promote cycling and baseball in Lahore. Recognizing the vital role of sports in a nation’s progress and its impact on physical well-being, the Lahore High Court Bar Association pledged its unwavering support and cooperation to advance sports activities in the city.

One of the notable highlights of the meeting was the acknowledgment of cycling as an eco-friendly sport that not only promotes a healthier lifestyle but also contributes to resource conservation and a greener environment. The association members recognized the importance of creating a sports-friendly culture within the city and saw it as a crucial step towards fostering a more active and engaged community.

Moazzam Khan Klair, Secretary General of Pakistan Cycling Federation, expressed his gratitude to all the members of the Bar Association for their dedication and commitment to promoting sports. He emphasized the significance of their collective efforts in fostering the growth of the sports community in Lahore. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with all parties sharing a strong determination to work together and take pride in contributing to the progress of sports in Lahore.