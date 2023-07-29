Saturday, July 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Message of Karbala is that victory will always be of truth and justice: Governor

Our Staff Reporter
July 29, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman in his message on Youm-e-Ashur here on Friday said that Youm-e-Ashur reminds us the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and martyrs of Karbala. He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Ahl al-Bayt showed pa­tience and courage at Karbala and taught the lesson to stand for the truth and fight against oppression. He said, “The eternal sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala have a message for all of us that we should always support the truth by clearly distinguishing between right and wrong.” The mes­sage of Karbala is that victory will al­ways be of truth and justice. “Let us make the immortal message of Haz­rat Imam Hussain (RA) the motto of our lives and be firmly committed to truth, justice and bravery and create an ideal society that is the embodi­ment of justice, love, tolerance and brotherhood.” Meanwhile, Punjab Governor expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives as a result of the overturning of a tourist vehicle at Gaiti Das near Chilas Ba­busar Top. He prayed that may Allah Almighty forgive the deceased and give courage to the bereaved to bear this loss with patience and stead­fastness. He has also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured per­sons in this accident.

Breaking the energy storage barrier

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1690598519.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023