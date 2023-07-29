Saturday, July 29, 2023
Minister reviews security arrangement for Ashura

Agencies
July 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   Pro­vincial Minister for Higher Education Mansoor Qadir on Friday visited Sialkot and reviewed security ar­rangements made for the gatherings and processions on the occasion of Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram. The Provincial Minister also in­spected the route of proces­sion from Markazi Imam­bargah Mistri Muhammad Abdullah. He also inspected the district control room where Deputy Commis­sioner Adnan Mehmood Awan and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal gave a briefing to the minister. AC Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, Convener Peace Committee Hafiz As­ghar Cheema, Ayub Appal were also present. Talking to media at DC Office, the Minister said that timely measures were taken for the security of 1210 ma­jalis and 303 mourning processions during Ashura Muharram in Sialkot dis­trict. Among them, 66 ma­jalis and 40 processions are of A category.

