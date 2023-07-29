Saturday, July 29, 2023
NA Secretariat postpones written test for various posts

APP
July 29, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Na­tional Assembly Secretariat on Friday announced the postponement of the written screening tests for various posts, which were originally scheduled to take place on July 31 and August 1, 2023. The decision to postpone the examinations comes in light of unavoidable circumstanc­es that have arisen, said an official notification received here. The aspiring applicants who were eagerly prepar­ing for the tests have been informed about the change in the examination schedule. The NA Secretariat has as­sured all applicants that the revised schedule for the writ­ten test would be announced at a later date. This move is aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent testing process for all candidates. Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website of the NA Secretariat for further updates and announcements regarding the revised exami­nation schedule, the notifica­tion maintained.

APP

