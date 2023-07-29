OIC-CFMs to discuss Islamophobia issue on July 31

ISLAMABAD - The Organization of Islam­ic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary vir­tual session for the Coun­cil of Foreign Ministers of Member States (CFM) on July 31 to discuss the re­peated incidents of des­ecration and burning of copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

This session has been convened at the request of Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Sum­mit, and Iraq. This urgent meeting of ministers has been called in response to the final statement is­sued by the OIC Executive Committee after an ex­traordinary meeting held at the OIC General Secre­tariat in Jeddah on July 02, this year. The statement addressed the burning of a copy of the Holy Qu­ran in Sweden and called for high-level emergency meetings as needed.

The meeting is being held considering the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha’s consulta­tions with the member states regarding the im­plementation of the final statement issued by the Executive Committee. Fur­ther measures are also be­ing considered in response to the repeated provoca­tive actions that represent deliberate religious hatred and intolerance