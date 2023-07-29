Saturday, July 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

OIC-CFMs to discuss Islamophobia issue on July 31

OIC-CFMs to discuss Islamophobia issue on July 31
SHAFQAT ALI
July 29, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Organization of Islam­ic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary vir­tual session for the Coun­cil of Foreign Ministers of Member States (CFM) on July 31 to discuss the re­peated incidents of des­ecration and burning of copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

This session has been convened at the request of Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Sum­mit, and Iraq. This urgent meeting of ministers has been called in response to the final statement is­sued by the OIC Executive Committee after an ex­traordinary meeting held at the OIC General Secre­tariat in Jeddah on July 02, this year. The statement addressed the burning of a copy of the Holy Qu­ran in Sweden and called for high-level emergency meetings as needed.

The meeting is being held considering the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha’s consulta­tions with the member states regarding the im­plementation of the final statement issued by the Executive Committee. Fur­ther measures are also be­ing considered in response to the repeated provoca­tive actions that represent deliberate religious hatred and intolerance

Breaking the energy storage barrier

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1690598519.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023