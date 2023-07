LAHORE - Pa­kistani mountaineer Muham­mad Hassan has died during an attempt to summit K2. Mu­hammad Hassan, who was from the district Shigar of Gil­git-Baltistan, died when the huge avalanche hit him near the Bottle Neck at the end of his summit. It was impossi­ble to bring the mountaineer back so he was buried at the spot he died. Deputy Commis­sioner Shigar has confirmed his death.