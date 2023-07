Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Lahore-Kasur-Bahawalnagar motorway on 5th of next month.

On the occasion, he will also address a public gathering in Khudian, Kasur.

Announcing this in a tweet today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N public gathering in Khudian, Kasur was to be held tomorrow but has been re-scheduled due to inclement weather.