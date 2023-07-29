Police chief discusses security arrangements with managements of Imambargahs

KARACHI-Additional IG Javed Alam Odhu during visits to various Imambargahs in the city discussed the security and other important issues with the management of Imambargahs, here Friday. According to the police spokesman on Friday, the Additional IG visited Hussainiya Iranian Imambargah Baghdadi Crossing, Bara Imambargah Kharadar, Imambargah PECHS, Abbas Town, Imambargah Yasrab, and Imambargah Saba Avenue. The Police Chief held discussions with the relevant management of the Imambargahs and discussed their security and other related issues.

Additional IG Javed Alam Odhu also reviewed the security measures in and around Imambargahs.

On the occasion, the Police Chief also directed the policemen deployed on security duties to ensure foolproof security in accordance with the security plan.