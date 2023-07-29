Saturday, July 29, 2023
Police claim 8 dacoits killed in Sukkur gunfight 

Agencies
July 29, 2023
SUKKUR   -   Kash­more Police on Friday claimed to have killed eight dacoits during a shootout in the kat­cha area of the district. Se­nior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ali Shaikh said that the dacoits were killed in an encounter with the police in the katcha area of Kash­more. These dacoits were en­tering Sindh’s katcha area from Punjab when they met an encounter with the police, he added. Janu Indhar, lead­er of the Indhar gang was also amongst the dacoits killed in the encounter, SSP said and a prize money of Rs10 mil­lion was set for him. The da­coits were wanted to police in heinous crimes like dacoities, kidnapping for ransom and murders, SSP Amjad Shaikh said. A search operation was underway in the area.

