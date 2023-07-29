PPP MPA calls for religious harmony, peace in Muharram  

MIRPURKHAS - Local PPP MPA Seth Hari Ram Kishori Lal has made arrangements of Niaz lunger distribution among the people at his farm house near Bilaro Shakh here on Friday. MPA Seth Hari Ram and his son Kiran Hari Ram have welcomed the people. Hundreds of people including elected representatives, PPP party office bearers, workers , minority wing PPP office bearers and workers, Local leaders, contractors, doctors, engineers, traders and common people and villagers participated in above ceremony. On this occasion MPA Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that each year he arranged this Niaz lunger to increase the religious harmony and mutual deep relations. He said that he had so far made services of the masses of his constituency as had given large number of development schemes including Mega drainage project, water supply, CC roads, Formation of Municipal corporation Mirpurkhas from Municipal committee Mirpurkhas and many other projects. He said that his son Kiran Hari Ram was now servicing of the masses and giving his time to resolve the problems of the masses.