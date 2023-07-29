PPP resisted every Yazid of time: Zardari

ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari said yesterday that the PPP resisted every Yazid of the time In a message on Ashura, Zardari said that the leader­ship of the PPP resisted the Ya­zidis of the time by following the philosophy of the Prophet (SAWW) as a torch of hope.

Zardari, a former President of the country, while paying homage to Hazrat Imam Hus­sain (AS) and his companions on the occasion of Ashura Day, said that the philosophy of Imam Hussain (AS) “is the phi­losophy of the entire humanity and acts as a beacon of hope for us.” He said the speech of Haz­rat Bibi Zainab (SA) in the court of Yazid defeated him and acts as a testament of sheer courage till this day. President Asif Ali Zardari said that to understand the religion of Islam, it is nec­essary to learn from the great sacrifices of the grandson of the Prophet SAWW.

Zardari said that a handful of elements suffering from Islam­ophobia are becoming a threat to the peace of the world. The governments of the countries should take steps to strongly discourage such elements who are against the teachings of our beloved Prophet (SAWW).

Zardari said that the phi­losophy of Hazrat Imam Hus­sain (AS) will remain as the perfect example of bravery, steadfastness, courage and fighting for one’s rights.

“The leadership and Jiyalas of the PPP have followed the path of Hussainyat and have preferred martyrdom over compromising on the the truth and their rights,” he added.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the tragedy of Karbala “teaches us that great sacri­fices have to be made for great goals and in the end victory is always for truth.”