Saturday, July 29, 2023
Provincial selection board-II meeting to be held on July 31

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The meeting of the provincial selection board - II will be held on July 31 under the chair of Chief Secretary Sindh. According to the notification, the selection board will consider promotion cases of officers of BPS 18 to BPS 19. The board headed by Sindh Chief Secretary with the chairman, planning and development board Sindh, senior member board of revenue Sindh and Secretary (Services) SGA&CD as its members. All members have been requested to attend the meeting on the given date and time.

