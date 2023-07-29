Punjab CTD arrests 10 suspected terrorists

LAHORE - Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out a secret operation on Friday, resulting in the arrest of 10 suspected terrorists in various cities of the province. According to the spokesperson, among the 10 terrorists apprehended, 7 were arrested for their involvement in spreading hateful content on social media. All of the suspects belong to banned organizations and were nabbed from different locations including Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, and Attock. During the operation, the authorities also seized explosive materials, detonators, and weapons from the arrested terrorists. Meanwhile, as many as 11,333 policemen including 6 SPs, 34 SDPOs, 83 SHOs, 216 upper subordinates and policewomen would perform security duty on Ashura day in the provincial capital. In a statement issued here on Friday, Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that foolproof security cover would be provided to 378 Majalis, 20 licensed and 59 non-licensed mourning processions on 10th Muharram.