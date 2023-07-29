Punjab CTD arrests 10 suspected terrorists

LAHORE - Punjab Counter Terror­ism Department (CTD) carried out a secret opera­tion on Friday, resulting in the arrest of 10 sus­pected terrorists in various cities of the province. According to the spokesperson, among the 10 terrorists apprehended, 7 were arrested for their involvement in spreading hateful content on so­cial media. All of the suspects belong to banned organizations and were nabbed from different locations including Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, and Attock. During the operation, the authori­ties also seized explosive materials, detonators, and weapons from the arrested terrorists. Mean­while, as many as 11,333 policemen including 6 SPs, 34 SDPOs, 83 SHOs, 216 upper subordi­nates and policewomen would perform security duty on Ashura day in the provincial capital. In a statement issued here on Friday, Capital City Po­lice Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that fool­proof security cover would be provided to 378 Majalis, 20 licensed and 59 non-licensed mourn­ing processions on 10th Muharram.