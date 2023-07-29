Punjab govt offers Rs3.71 billion subsidy for irrigation projects  

LAHORE - The Punjab government has announced Rs 3.71 billion subsidy for the construction of 480 ponds, laser land levellers, and brick-lined water distributaries in the irrigated areas of 13 different districts. The scheme, which is being implemented by the agriculture department, aims to help farmers store rainwater for irrigation and improve the efficiency of water use. Under the scheme, fruit trees will also be planted on 6,383 acres, and pulses seeds will be subsidized. The government is also promoting fodder production on 11,562 acres. Farmers who are interested in participating in the scheme can contact the office of the Assistant Director of Agriculture in their district for more information and to obtain forms. Forms can also be downloaded from the Punjab agriculture department website. The scheme is expected to benefit over 1 million farmers in the province. It is part of the government’s efforts to improve agricultural productivity and ensure food security.