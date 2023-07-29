Saturday, July 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rains disrupt trains’ schedule

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Due to heavy rains in upcountry areas, several trains that were to leave from Karachi were delayed. The Karachi-Rawalpindi Pakistan Express was delayed by one hour and 15 minutes. The train, which was to leave at 2pm, left at 3:15pm. The Karachi-Lahore Karakoram Express was delayed by one-and-a-half hours as was the Karachi-Lahore Pak Business Express. The former, which was to leave at 3pm left at 4:30pm and the latter which was to leave at 4pm left at 5:30pm. The Karachi-Lala Musa Millat Express was late by one hour as instead of leaving at 5:30pm, it left at 6:30pm.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1690513792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023