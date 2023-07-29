Rains disrupt trains’ schedule

KARACHI-Due to heavy rains in upcountry areas, several trains that were to leave from Karachi were delayed. The Karachi-Rawalpindi Pakistan Express was delayed by one hour and 15 minutes. The train, which was to leave at 2pm, left at 3:15pm. The Karachi-Lahore Karakoram Express was delayed by one-and-a-half hours as was the Karachi-Lahore Pak Business Express. The former, which was to leave at 3pm left at 4:30pm and the latter which was to leave at 4pm left at 5:30pm. The Karachi-Lala Musa Millat Express was late by one hour as instead of leaving at 5:30pm, it left at 6:30pm.