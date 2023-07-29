Saturday, July 29, 2023
Rawal Dam spillways opened as water level increases

Web Desk
7:26 PM | July 29, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

The water level at Rawal Dam increased to red mark and the management opened the spillways of the dam on Saturday.

According to Islamabad administration, as water level of Rawal Dam has reached level of 1749.65 feet, the management opened the spillways to decrease the water level. The water level increased due to recent monsoon rains.

The deputy commissioner Islamabad put all response units, departments, monitoring camps and relief camps on alert.

Police reserves and law enforcement agencies deployed along Korang river.

Web Desk

