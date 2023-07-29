Remedial action against lead poisoning  

Heavy metal pollution ranks among the top environmental hazards globally. Organic pollutants have the ability to convert these heavy metals into less toxic and harmless compounds. However, certain toxic heavy metals like cadmium, zinc, copper, lead, and mercury remain unaffected by biochemical reactions. Lead, in particular, poses a significant threat as it impacts the air, water, and agricultural soil, directly affecting human health.

Argyrolobium roseum, a rare herb belonging to the papilionaceae family, grows in tropical and temperate regions of Pakistan and is known locally as “Makkhan booti.” Traditionally, this plant has been used to treat hepatitis, jaundice, and inflammation of the stomach and bladder. Considering its traditional use in hepato-renal diseases, researchers conducted a study to evaluate its pharmacological and toxicological effects against lead toxicity.

The study consisted of three phases. First, a phytochemical analysis was conducted, revealing that the ethanolic extract of Argyrolobium roseum contained 15.39 mg of GAE (gallic acid equivalents) per 100 grams of phenolic compounds and 1600.26 mg of quercetin per 100 grams of flavonoids. The aqueous extract contained 538.26 mg of GAE per 100 grammes of phenolic compounds and 6553.29 mg of quercetin per 100 grammes of flavonoids. The chloroform-based extract contained various compounds like cyclohexane, hexadecanoic acid, ascorbic acid, octadecanoic acid methylester, and octadecanoic acid.

In the second phase, the cytotoxicity and genotoxicity of the plant were evaluated. The cell survival percentage at the highest tested concentration (16 mg/ml) was 42.16%, indicating relative safety. As the dose was reduced, the cell survival percentage increased to more than 52.39% at 4.0 mg/ml. In the genotoxicity assessment using the comet assay, the length of the tail at the highest concentration was 1.1 m, considerably lower than the positive control (20% DMSO), suggesting that the plant extract protected DNA from metal damage. Moreover, no mutagenic effect was observed at doses ranging from 0.25 to 1 mg.

Based on the study’s findings, it was concluded that Argyrolobium roseum extracts are rich sources of pharmacologically active ingredients against lead poisoning. Additionally, the toxicological evaluation showed that these extracts are safe at higher therapeutic doses, making them potential treatments for lead toxicity in both humans and animals.

DR. NAEEM RASOOL,

Lahore.